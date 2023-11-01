Box office collection: 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' fails to roar

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' fails to roar

By Aikantik Bag 10:37 am Nov 01, 202310:37 am

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' box office collection

Ravi Teja is a household name in Telugu films and after decades of being a top-tier movie star, the actor starred in his first pan-India project titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The film opened to decent numbers but succumbed to steep competition from other biggies across film industries. Currently, the action drama is seeking gradual momentum at the box office.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vamsee directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.34 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Nupur Sanon, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Murali Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Renu Desai, among others. The project is bankrolled by the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner.

3/3

Twitter Post