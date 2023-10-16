Before 'Tiger 3,' examining success of YRF Spy Universe films

Before 'Tiger 3,' examining success of YRF Spy Universe films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:00 am Oct 16, 202309:00 am

After 'Tiger 3,' 'War 2' will be the next release of the YRF Spy Universe

Yash Raj Films has created a universe of its own, the YRF Spy Universe, by interlinking the Tiger franchise with War and Pathaan. The four films together have collected about Rs. 2,423.5 crore (gross), globally. Ahead of Tiger 3's release, we bring you all the information about the universe's past releases - from its cast and date of release to its box office collections.

'Ek Tha Tiger'

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as R&AW and ISI agents, respectively, Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan. As much as it was loved for its action sequences, the film received appreciation for its direction, screenplay, and performances too. It was made on a budget of Rs. 75 crore. Date of release: August 15, 2012 Box office collection: Rs. 334 crore (gross)

'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Khan and Kaif returned to the franchise as Tiger and Zoya. The director's hat for the sequel was worn by Ali Abbas Zafar. It created numerous box-office records during its run in the theaters. Made on a budget of Rs. 120-130 crore, the sequel minted more money than the original. Date of release: December 22, 2017 Box office collection: Rs. 564.2 crore (gross)

'War'

The third film of the YRF Spy Universe is Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor starrer War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it featured Shroff in a dual role and went on to become a box-office hit. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore. Date of release: October 2, 2019 Box office collection: Rs. 475 crore (gross)

'Pathaan'

The biggest release of the universe is Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also directed by Anand, the makers spent about Rs. 225 crore on its budget. The film went on to become 2023's first big release and a box-office blockbuster. Date of release: January 25, 2023 Box office collection: Rs. 1,050.3 crore (gross)