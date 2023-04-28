Entertainment

John Abraham is set to star in 'Dhoom 4': Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 12:09 pm 1 min read

John Abraham to revamp 'Dhoom' franchise

In 2004, Yash Raj Films released the game-changer Dhoom starring the suave John Abraham! As we still go gaga over the almost two-decade-old film, we have got exciting news for you all. Rumors are rife that the trademark Dhoom franchise is set to make a return with Abraham. He did some slick action and introduced superbikes in mainstream India.

YRF and Abraham are conducting meetings quite frequently

Post Pathaan's success, netizens expressed their interest to see Dhoom's Kabir back on celluloid. A source close to the matter spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "For the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets."

Anticipation around the film

Interestingly, the first installment ended on a cliffhanger, hence Kabir's track can be revived for another film. Abraham has aged like fine wine and it will be a visual treat to watch the poker-faced villain kill it on the big screen again. Though makers have not confirmed anything about it, Aditya Chopra and his team are mainly focusing on YRF Spy Universe now.