Memorable roles of birthday girl Mandira Bedi

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 15, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Mandira Bedi is celebrating her 51st birthday on Saturday (April 15)

An actor, an anchor, and a fitness enthusiast, Mandira Bedi dons many hats and is an inspiration to many. Even at 51, there is no stopping for her as she continues to climb the ladder of success. Before becoming a fitness enthusiast and a sports anchor, Bedi made her mark as an actor. On her birthday, take a look at her four career-defining roles.

Shanti in 'Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani' (1994)

One character that shaped Bedi's career in the film and television world was from the 1994 TV series Shanti - Ek Aurat Ki Kahani, starring her in the lead. She played the titular character of an investigative journalist who uses her profession to seek revenge on her mother's rapists. She is also a woman who successfully established herself in a male-dominated world.

Preeti Singh' in 'DDLJ' (1995)

Without a doubt, one of Bedi's most popular characters of all time is Preeti Singh: a role where she got a chance to share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. In the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Bedi played SRK's friend's younger sister: a young Punjabi girl whose father tries to fix her marriage with Raj (Khan).

Chandni in 'Ghar Jamai' (1997)

All those who remember television shows from the 1990s era would certainly recall the sitcom Ghar Jamai which used to air on Zee TV in 1997. The show starred Satish Shah, R Madhavan, and Bedi in the lead roles. Actors Sadhana Singh, Asrani, Gracy Singh, and Anand Goradia, among others, were also part of the popular show.

Indira Joseph Roy in 'The Tashkent Files' (2019)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Tashkent Files is about the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri, India's second prime minister. It revolves around attempts to discover if he died a natural death or if there were alleged attempts to assassinate him. Bedi played Indira Joseph Roy in the film, which also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Shweta Basu Prasad, among others.