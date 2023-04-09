Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jaya Bachchan: Notable statements made on Navya's podcast

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 09, 2023

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan has turned 75!

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 75th birthday on Sunday! Renowned for films like Silsila, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Guddi, Mili, and Abhimaan, Bachchan is also known for calling a spade a spade. She has fearlessly spoken about several topics that underline her progressive thinking and rational mindset. Here's a compilation of some notable statements she made on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast.

When she spoke up about menstrual difficulties

During the Biology: Blessed But Biased episode, Bachchan spoke about menstrual difficulties, saying, "It was terrible (having periods during the shoot)." "When we used to do outdoor shoots, we had no (vanity) vans, we had to change behind bushes... It is crazy. There were not...enough toilets, you had to go on a field or a mountain top. It was awkward, it was embarrassing (sic)."

'Guddi' actor gave present generation love advice

In another episode of the What The Hell Navya podcast, Bachchan offered a valuable piece of advice for today's generation trying to find companionship and love. She said, "Holding hands doesn't mean togetherness. Togetherness means a lot of other things. A lot deeper, a lot more commitment. Today, I don't know whether the generation is ready to make that kind of commitment."

She once underlined red flags in male suitors

When Nanda asked the actor-turned-politician how her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan has been rock-solid even after 49 years, she revealed that a lot boils down to mutual understanding. She also spoke about possible "red flags" and said, "A man should be gentle. Maybe it's old-fashioned but he should be able to make a woman feel that she's the best and the only one."

Bachchan has no problem if Nanda has child pre-marriage

Bachchan put forth an example of her progressive mindset when she told Nanda, "You should have a good friend...should discuss it and say, 'Okay, maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you. I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying.'" "I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also (sic)."