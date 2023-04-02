Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma: Tracing actor-comedian's phenomenal journey in showbiz

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 02, 2023, 03:15 am 2 min read

Comedian-singer-host-actor Kapil Sharma has turned 42. Happy birthday!

A comedian par excellence, Kapil Sharma has had an inimitable journey in showbiz, one that fails to draw several parallels. Starting his journey from Amritsar, Punjab, he went on to become one of the biggest comedians India has ever seen. Recently, he enamored critics through his work as a struggling food delivery guy in Zwigato, too. On his 42nd birthday, let's trace his journey.

It all started with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

In 2007, Sharma was crowned the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, a stand-up comedy series aired on STAR One. Sharma had always had a penchant for the stage, and his comic timing, wit, and observational skills helped him clinch the trophy. This victory catapulted him to overnight success in the world of comedy, and since then, there has been no looking back.

As his popularity grew, Sharma subsequently forayed into hosting

Once offers started pouring in, Sharma concretized his position on TV. He won six seasons of Sony's Comedy Circus, primarily judged by Archana Puran Singh. He was also a performer in Comedy Ka Daily Soap hosted by Sharma's comedian colleague Krushna Abhishek. As his popularity grew, he hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, the 60th Filmfare Awards, and appeared in Koffee With Karan, too.

Now, all movie promotions take place on 'TKSS'

When Sharma first launched his talk-comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV, it was touted as the next big thing. And so it became! Once it ended, it was relaunched with the name The Kapil Sharma Show and is now aired on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan, among others, have graced TKSS over the years.

Sharma also delivered through his acting chops

After making it big in comedy, the next stop for Sharma was, of course, films. He debuted with the niche he is most comfortable in, comedy, and starred in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. Sharma's next, Firangi, was a dud, but it didn't clip his wings. In Nandita Das's Zwigato, he essayed a character strikingly opposite of what he's known for and won unprecedented laurels.