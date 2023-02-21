Entertainment

Happy birthday, Sophie Turner: Revisiting 'GoT' star's best Instagram moments

Sophie Turner has turned 27. Happy birthday!

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is not just the Queen of the North, but also the undisputed Queen of Instagram! The actor is known for her lively and vivacious Instagram feed, which bustles with several quirky, unique, and hilarious posts. The reason behind her staggering 14.5M followers? Possibly. As the actor celebrates her 27th birthday, we revisit some of these peculiar posts.

Her father's day wish for her husband Joe Jonas

On June 21, 2021, Turner took to Instagram to wish her husband and singer Joe Jonas father's day. However, instead of selecting a flattering photo of the crooner (which is what celebrities generally do), she shared a snap that looked like it was taken on a holiday! Absurdly enough, it also featured an ice cooler that contained a pair of men's shoes.

The crossover between 'Seinfeld' and 'Game of Thrones'

We would have never seen this crossover coming, but Sansa Stark saw it. In December 2020, she contributed to the "elf on the shelf" jokes by uploading an image of George Costanza from Seinfeld on Sansa's shoulder, and wrote, "Costanza on Sansa #MyElf It's actually pronounced Sahn-sa but...for the sake of comedy I'll allow this." Naturally, laughter erupted in her comments section.

Remember her 'That's the tea' phase?

Around 2018-2019, Turner caught immense traction on Instagram when she posted multiple videos where she talked about everyday things and concluded with, "And that's the tea." Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain expressed her fondness for Turner while sharing an image with her. She wrote, "I miss Soph...and THAT'S the tea." Turner replied, "I miss you more and that's the Chas-TEA (n)." Caught the pun?

Her behind-the-scenes photo with the Stark squad

The House of Stark loyalists were in for a treat in May 2019 when the actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the eighth and final season of the show. Posting a photo with Maisie Williams (Arya) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), she captioned, "The pack survived." The most hilarious aspect of the photo was a water bottle perched on top of Bran's head!

The Starks like never before!

