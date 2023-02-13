Entertainment

Teaser of fifth 'Indiana Jones' film is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 04:31 pm 1 min read

Harrison Ford is back as the iconic archaeologist for the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. Yes, the teaser of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is here promising another gripping mystery set in the backdrop of some Nazis in the US-Soviet Space Race. The film drops a closer look at Indiana Jones (Ford) and Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Teaser promises another gripping 'Indiana Jones' mystery

Shaw is the goddaughter of Jones and the duo goes on to solve the mystery set in the Cold War between the USA and Soviet Union. The project is bankrolled by Lucasfilm Ltd. whereas it is helmed by James Mangold. This marks the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg. The action-adventure drama will be released on June 30, 2023.

This Summer, a legend will face his destiny. Harrison Ford returns in #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/58SVWrVCFK — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) February 13, 2023