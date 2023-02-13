Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi meets Kannada stars Yash, Rishab Shetty

PM Narendra Modi meets Kannada stars Yash, Rishab Shetty

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 13, 2023, 04:25 pm 1 min read

Prime Minister Modi met Kannada film stars and social media influencers on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru on Monday. He met Kannada film stars and social media influencers at Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Modi met Yash of KGF fame, Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame, influencer Aiyyo Shraddha, and Ashwini, the late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife. As per Hindustan Times, the stalwarts spoke about cinema in Karnataka.

Lauding Kannada Cinema for boosting cultural identity

Modi lauded the efforts of the Kannada film industry in strengthening the cultural identity of the state. BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle posted the photo of their meet and several photos are circling around social media. Social media influencer Aiyyo Shraddha tweeted and shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister. The Aero India show will continue till Friday (February 17).

Twitter Post