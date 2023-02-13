PM Narendra Modi meets Kannada stars Yash, Rishab Shetty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru on Monday. He met Kannada film stars and social media influencers at Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. Modi met Yash of KGF fame, Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame, influencer Aiyyo Shraddha, and Ashwini, the late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife. As per Hindustan Times, the stalwarts spoke about cinema in Karnataka.
Lauding Kannada Cinema for boosting cultural identity
Modi lauded the efforts of the Kannada film industry in strengthening the cultural identity of the state. BJP Karnataka's Twitter handle posted the photo of their meet and several photos are circling around social media. Social media influencer Aiyyo Shraddha tweeted and shared her experience of meeting the Prime Minister. The Aero India show will continue till Friday (February 17).
Twitter Post
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಪ್ರಮುಖರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾದರು. ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ, ನವ ಭಾರತ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಪ್ರಗತಿಗೆ ಅವರು ನೀಡಬಹುದಾದ ಕೊಡುಗೆಗಳ ಕುರಿತು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದರು. pic.twitter.com/XMjNLdMXB0— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 13, 2023