Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager allegedly threatens domestic help post accusations

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 20, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager has apparently threatened his house help

There may be no end in sight for Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's troubles, as a new set of allegations against the actor has captured the headlines. Recently, the actor's domestic help Sapna Robin Masih came forward to narrate her ordeal, and a day after the details were revealed by Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, it has come to light that Masih is facing threats.

Why does this story matter?

Siddiquee reported Masih's allegations on Sunday.

He took to Twitter to upload a clip in which the actor's house help could be seen complaining about "being abandoned in Dubai with nothing to eat."

The post was accompanied by a statement that suggests Masih was employed by the actor in November 2022 and since then, has been paid only for the first month.

'You claim that you are not working for Nawaz'

The lawyer shared an update to ETimes and stated that the actor's manager is threatening Masih. He said, "They are indirectly telling her that we will give you your money and tickets, but you claim that you are not working for Nawaz." "When the secretary does this, under the law it is deemed that he is working on the instructions of Nawazuddin," he added.

Siddiquee took to Twitter to give the update

The advocate took to Twitter to post that the threats will be reported to the respective authorities. The tweet read, "Your secretary Mr. Anup & another representative Mr. Bharat are issuing criminal threats to Sapna on your behalf & in your name. Do take note of the same on an immediate basis. Any such threats will be reported to Dubai Police & Indian authorities."

@Nawazuddin_S your secretary Mr. Anup & another representative Mr. Bharat are is issuing criminal threats to Sapna on your behalf & in your name. Do take note of the same on immediate basis. Any such threats will be reported to Dubai Police & Indian authorities. https://t.co/k5HqNakHhr — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) February 20, 2023

Siddiquee will file a case on behalf of Masih

In regard to the criminal proceedings against the actor, Siddiquee stated that he will be filing a case under Section 344 of IPC and will subsequently add other sections too. He stated, "I am going to file a case against Nawazuddin on behalf of Sapna. Another house help Poonam has also come forward and she will be the complainant in the matter."