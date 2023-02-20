Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding the BAFTA Awards—history, categories, recent winners

From its history to the recent winners, learn everything about the BAFTA Awards

It's the season for the BAFTA Awards! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts are dominating headlines after their recent edition was organized on Sunday and honored the creme-de-la-creme of cinema. The who's who of the cinematic fraternity gathered under one roof for the star-studded evening. Why are they so prestigious? When did they begin? Who are the recent winners? Let's find out.

The association has been going strong since 1947!

Per BAFTA's website, "The Academy was formed on 16 April 1947 when a group of the most eminent names in the British film production industry gathered at the Hyde Park Hotel. Eleven years later, the British Film Academy merged with the Guild of Television Producers and Directors to form The Society of Film and Television Arts." Director David Lean was the first chairman.

Take a look at the major BAFTA categories

The awards are announced in multiple categories. The most important ones are Best Film, Best Outstanding Film, Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer, Best film not in the English language, Best Documentary, Best Animated Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Leading Actor, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Editing, among others.

Who can vote for the BAFTA Awards?

Per the website, "Full membership of the Academy is open to talented individuals with more than five years' experience in key creative or senior executive roles across film, games, and television who support our mission to champion creativity and share our vision for a more inclusive, sustainable industry." Currently, the applications are open and the last date to apply is by March 31.

The famous mask trophy's design came up in 1955

Per CNN, "The trophy's design originated in 1955." It was designed by American artist Mitzi Cunliffe. "She based her design on the theatrical tragicomic mask, but she cleverly also added some symbols to the inside of the mask: an atom around one eye and a screen around the other, to symbolize the nascent link between drama and TV technology," says the portal.

How many BAFTA-winning movies have you watched?

Austin Butler (Elvis) won Best Actor, while Cate Blanchett (TAR) won Best Actress at the 2023 BAFTA. All Quiet on the Western Front clinched seven awards; The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis claimed four each. The award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer went to Aftersun. Navalny dominated the Best Documentary category and defeated Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes.

