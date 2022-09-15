World

London: Royal guard faints near coffin during Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 15, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The royal guard keeping vigil of the Queen's coffin fainted and fell off the podium. Some guards rushed to his aid and he was replaced minutes later.

A royal guard reportedly collapsed during the late Queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall in London, United Kingdom. The BBC suspended its live stream of the ceremony for minutes as some guards were seen rushing to check up on the fainted sentinel. Seemingly endless queues have lined up in the streets to get a glimpse of the late Queen before her funeral on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, died on September 8 after reigning for seven decades.

The Queen was apparently on a summer vacation in Scotland since July and has been having difficulty walking and standing since October of last year.

On Sunday, India observed a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the Queen as flags were flown at half-mast.

Facts It is unknown if the guard was hurt

A video of the incident went viral on social media which shows the guard stumbling to his right before finally falling off the podium flat on his face. Authorities said the guard had stepped off the podium for a few minutes before the incident and returned to take his position. Minutes later, the guard was replaced. It is unknown if he suffered any injury.

Locked knees Social media users wonder if he locked his knees

Worried about the guard's safety, many social media users pointed out that it could be a case of orthostatic or postural syncope, commonly known as locked knees causing people to faint. It is caused by standing for a very long time and keeping the knees 'locked' which pools the blood in the veins of the legs.

Information The coffin was brought to London on Wednesday

The Queen's body was brought to London from Balmoral in Scotland on Wednesday. The coffin is draped in the Royal Standard and is raised on a catafalque. The British Film Institute has placed an outdoor screen showing archived footage of the Queen and her reign.

Details 7.5 lakh people expected to visit Queen's lying-in-state

The Queen's lying-in-state was opened to the public on Wednesday with the Westminster Hall staying open round the clock until Monday morning. Officials expect around 7.5 lakh people visiting to pay their respects to the Queen with queues lasting for 30 hours. The coffin is guarded by the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.