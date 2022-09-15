World

Kenya: Elephants, stuck in mud for 2 days, finally rescued

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 15, 2022, 01:27 pm 2 min read

While one of the rescue vehicles broke down, both elephants wobbled up and are now on the road to recovery.

For two elephants in Kenya, a mere drinking water trip turned into a near-death experience as they got stuck in a pool of mud. A heart-wrenching video showed female elephants stuck like bricks in the mud, unable to move, only to be rescued by a local wildlife trust two days later. The now-viral rescue video has won over the internet. Here's more.

As per reports, two female elephants were stuck in a watering hole in drought-affected Kenya for two days before being rescued on September 3. The unfortunate incident occurred near the Tanzania border, in the southern reaches of Kenya. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which headed the rescue operation, said that it is common for elephants to venture into drying dams during a drought.

A video of the two elephants stuck in the mud was shared with wildlife protection services. The trust termed the elephants being alive under the baking sun a blessing, and then teamed up with local rescuers to pull out the two female elephants with vehicles. Reportedly, the elephants were trapped within a few yards and against the steep side of the dam wall.

The elephants were not full-size but "sufficiently large and exceptionally stuck." One of the elephant's full side was molded in the mud, while the other elephant's position was tricky. However, the teams managed to put straps around both and pulled them out. While one of the rescue vehicles broke down, both elephants wobbled up and are now on the road to recovery.

The rescue video has received over one million views, and netizens cannot stop thanking the teams for the "amazing rescue." One Instagram user said, "I am so thankful for the work you do, you are angels on earth." "This one made me cry! Thanks to the wonderful teams of people who do this every day," another user wrote.