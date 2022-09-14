World

Can't bear this bloody thing: Leaky pen frustrates King Charles

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 14, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

King Charles III lost his temper earlier also during proclamation ceremony.

King Charles III, the newly declared ruler of the United Kingdom, erupted in rage after a pen spilled during a signing ceremony. The leaky pen irritated the monarch when he was signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland. "I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," he is heard saying in a viral video on social media.

Context Why does this story matter?

The longest-serving British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday last week after serving as the ruler for seven decades.

The Queen had reportedly been on a summer break in Scotland since July and had been experiencing trouble walking and standing since October last year.

The 96-year-old had named Charles as her successor, who, interestingly, had been the longest-serving heir to the crown.

Viral video The King realized pen was leaking

The video shows 73-year-old Charles acknowledging writing the wrong date before giving the pen to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. As the king handed over the pen, he saw that it was leaking. "Oh god, I hate this (pen)!" Charles said. Camilla was quickly handed another pen, and she signed the book quietly while her husband raged in the background.

Previous incident The monarch gets angry over unclean table

The monarch was seen losing his temper earlier also in front of a huge crowd and cameras. Just three days ago, he was seen instructing his royal aide angrily to clear the table before signing the proclamation of his accession. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, Charles has been crowned monarch of the UK.

Tribute Emotional note to 'Queen Mother'

Meanwhile, the Queen's only daughter Princess Anne, or Princess Royal, penned a poignant tribute for her mother as she accompanied her coffin back to Buckingham Palace. She wrote that she was blessed to experience the last 24 hours of her beloved mother's life while expressing her grief. Notably, the Queen's casket was ferried from Balmoral to London for the funeral.

Comments What did Princess Anne write?

"It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," she wrote. "We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss," she added.

Quote Expressed thanks to people

The Princess praised the citizens for their support of her brother Charles III, who became King after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. "I'm also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my brother Charles as he accepts the responsibilities of the monarch,'' she added.