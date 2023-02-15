Entertainment

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 15, 2023, 07:07 pm 3 min read

In recent years, social media has become a powerful tool for film promotions. Actors and filmmakers have been regularly posting videos and pictures about their upcoming projects while also giving glimpses of their lives. However, these stars have also often become prey to online trolls and haters. Here are some popular names who decided to quit social media platforms owing to cyberbullying.

Joju George

Joju George has decided to quit social media. Recently, George was brutally trolled online after he criticized social media reviews of movies. The Iratta acctor took to Instagram on Monday to announce he was quitting the platform because of the attacks being made on his personal and professional life. The video post was however deleted later. In past too, George had deactivated his accounts.

Karan Johar

People won't be shocked to see his name on the list. Filmmaker Karan Johar is often targeted by trolls. Whether it's for his casting choices, movies, sexuality, or his twin babies, Johar has been a victim of cyberbullying many times. In 2022, Johar announced that he was quitting all platforms to make way for "positive energies." He later made a comeback though.

Aamir Khan

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor, Aamir Khan, was a frequent user of Twitter. He would often put out tweets on the microblogging platform. He also joined Instagram a few days later. But after his birthday in 2020, Khan decided to quit all the platforms as a way to "drop the pretense." Presently, his films related posts are uploaded on Aamir Khan Productions's accounts.

Sonakshi Sinha

When it comes to cyberbullying, Sonakshi Sinha knows how to give it back to trolls. She has always clapped back at her hater with her savage replies. Once a frequent figure on Twitter with 15.9M followers, Sinha decided to quit the platform. "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity," she wrote while bidding goodbye to Twitter.

Saqib Saleem

Huma Qureshi's actor-brother Saqib Saleem also quit Twitter because of trolls and haters. While expressing how lovely Twitter was initially for him, he said, "But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place full of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct."

Hollywood celebs who quit the platforms

Not only the Indian film industry but Hollywood too has faced the brunt of cyberbullying. Actor Kelly Marie Tran had to quit all social media platforms in June 2018 because of the horrific racist comments made against her. Similarly, singer Ariana Grande also quit Twitter in 2021. Per reports, her decision came in the wake of trolling and incessant comments about her relationships.