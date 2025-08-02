OpenAI's GPT‑5 is coming next week—Here's what to expect 

OpenAI is rumored to be gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated AI model, GPT-5. The new model is expected to be the company's most advanced artificial intelligence system yet. It will bring advanced reasoning, multimodal functionality, and autonomous task execution in a single package. The release could come as early as next week, according to industry whispers.

CEO's statement Altman confirms GPT-5 release timeline OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted at the model's imminent release. He recently said on X (formerly Twitter) that "we are releasing GPT-5 soon." In a podcast appearance, Altman even demonstrated the capabilities of GPT-5 in real time. He recalled an instance where he asked a question that he couldn't answer himself and got a perfect response from GPT-5.

Model integration GPT-5 to integrate multiple existing models One of the key highlights of GPT-5 is its integration of OpenAI's GPT-series and o-series models. This means users won't have to pick between different models for tasks requiring advanced reasoning. Altman has previously described GPT-5 as "a system that integrates a lot of our technology," which is expected to greatly improve the AI's performance across various domains.

AI advancements Enhanced multimodal capabilities and expanded context window GPT-5 is also expected to offer enhanced multimodal AI capabilities, including video processing. It will allow users to seamlessly switch between different types of data inputs for a more integrated experience. The model's context window, or the amount of information it can remember and use during interactions, is also expected to be expanded significantly in GPT-5.