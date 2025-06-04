What's the story

The tumultuous events at OpenAI in 2023, which saw co-founder and CEO Sam Altman's firing and rehiring in just five days, are set to be immortalized on the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Amazon MGM Studios is developing a film titled Artificial to depict the brief but intense drama that unfolded at the AI firm.

While details are still being finalized, reports suggest that Luca Guadagnino is in talks to direct the project.