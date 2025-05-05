ChatGPT surpasses X in monthly traffic, thanks to Ghibli trend
What's the story
In a major development in the digital world, ChatGPT has beaten Elon Musk's X in monthly page views.
According to Similarweb data, ChatGPT garnered 4.786 billion views in the last four weeks, beating X's 4.028 billion views in the same period.
OpenAI's chatbot has been solidifying its lead over X in the last four months, with consistent monthly traffic surpassing X starting from March.
Progress
A month-by-month analysis
The rise of ChatGPT over X has been gradual. Initially, in January, ChatGPT never surpassed X on any day.
However, by February, it started gaining ground, with some days showing higher page views than X.
By March, ChatGPT consistently outperformed X in terms of daily page views, barring weekends.
The trend solidified in April when the AI chatbot finally took a definitive lead over its social media counterpart.
Future plans
ChatGPT's viral moment and OpenAI's potential social media venture
ChatGPT saw a massive spike in popularity in March, thanks to its new native image generation capabilities for GPT-4o.
The feature triggered a viral trend on social media, with users converting their images into Studio Ghibli style or real-life action figures.
Notably, the comparison between ChatGPT and X comes at a time when reports indicate that OpenAI is considering launching its own social media platform.
Transition
X undergoes changes post-acquisition by xAI
Last month, X was sold to Musk's AI company, xAI, and merged into an entity called xAI Holdings. Since this transition, Musk has been integrating more AI features within the app.
These enhancements include giving users access to Grok directly from the page and curating user feeds using a version of Grok.