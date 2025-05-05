The rise of ChatGPT over X has been gradual. Initially, in January, ChatGPT never surpassed X on any day.

However, by February, it started gaining ground, with some days showing higher page views than X.

By March, ChatGPT consistently outperformed X in terms of daily page views, barring weekends.

The trend solidified in April when the AI chatbot finally took a definitive lead over its social media counterpart.