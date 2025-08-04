Listing batters with most 50-plus scores in home Tests

Joe Root has etched his name into the annals of cricket history by scoring his 39th Test century and 24th at home. The milestone was achieved during the fifth Test match against India at The Oval, albeit in a losing cause. With this achievement, Root also became the batter with joint-second-most 50-plus scores in home Tests. On this note, let's look at the batters with the most Test scores of 50 or more at home.

Root Joe Root - 57 The aforementioned Oval game saw Root become the first batter to complete 24 Test centuries at home. As he also boasts 33 half-centuries in the nation, the star batter has breached the 50-run mark 57 times in home Tests. Across 84 Tests in England, Root has amassed a whopping 7,329 runs at an average of 55.52 - the second most for any player in a particular country. The star batter also boasts two double-hundreds in the UK.

Kallis Jacques Kallis - 57 South African great Jacques Kallis is another player with 57 scores of 50 or more in home Tests. He scored a total of 7,035 runs at an average of 56.73 from 88 Tests in South Africa, including 23 centuries and 34 fifties. Kallis, who also made contributions with his pace bowling, also managed a couple of double-hundreds in South Africa.

Jayawardene Mahela Jayawardene - 57 Like Kallis, Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene also scored 57 scores of 50 or more in home Tests. He hung up his boots with 7,167 runs across 81 home Tests at a sensational average of 59.7. Jayawardene's tally at home included 23 tons and 34 fifties. The stylish batter hammered three double-tons and a triple-ton as well in Sri Lanka.