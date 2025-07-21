England announce Playing XI for Manchester Test; Liam Dawson returns
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the 4th Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. The team sees the return of spinner Liam Dawson, who has replaced the injured Shoaib Bashir. That is the only change in England's XI from the Lord's Test. England currently lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's.
Dawson
Dawson replaces injured Bashir
It was earlier reported that England called up spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson for the 4th Test. He is set to make his first Test appearance in eight years. The left-arm spinner was recalled after off-spinner Bashir was ruled out of the remaining series due to a broken finger. Dawson has taken seven wickets in three Tests, the last of which came in July 2017.
Do you know?
Stellar numbers in FC cricket
In a stellar First-Class career, Dawson has taken 371 wickets from 212 games at an average of 31.54. He also has 10,731 runs at 35.29, a tally that includes 18 tons and 56 half-centuries (HS: 171).
Information
England XI for 4th Test
England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.
Series
England lead series 2-1
The 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from July 23. England lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the opener at Headingley. India then won at Edgbaston before sufferring a narrow 22-run defeat at Lord's. The hosts came from behind to win the 3rd Test on Day 5. They defended 192 after bowling India out for 170.