Gaza's 650,000 children have missed 2 years of school: UNICEF 

The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has left over 650,000 students without access to education for over a year. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported that nearly 90% of schools in the region have been destroyed and will require extensive rebuilding. The war began in October 2023 after Hamas 's attack on October 7, triggering Israel 's retaliatory campaign that has continued since.

Student plight 'My sole dream was to study medicine' The war has displaced many families, including 18-year-old Sarah Qanan's. Her family now lives in a tent after their home was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in early 2024. "My sole dream was to study medicine," Qanan told AP, adding that she has now given up on her dreams of becoming a doctor and is focused on survival instead.

Education impact nautical Schools have been closed since October 2023 The war has also disrupted the education system in Gaza. Schools have been closed since October 2023, with many turning into overcrowded shelters for those fleeing their homes. Younger children are missing out on basic skills like reading and arithmetic, while older students have had their advanced subjects and college applications put on hold.

Temporary relief Some learning spaces were set up during the truce Local education officials and UNICEF have set up hundreds of learning spaces to salvage some educational activities during the war. A six-week ceasefire in January and February allowed around 173,000 children to attend classes in these makeshift spaces. However, since the end of the March truce, nearly half of them have closed down due to continued hostilities.

Online challenges Online learning not possible due to lack of electricity Some students have tried to continue their studies through online learning, but the lack of central electricity and unreliable internet access in Gaza make this difficult. Ola Shaban, a civil engineering student, had to abandon her studies due to these challenges. "I couldn't continue because of lack of internet, continuous displacement, and the constant sense of fear," she said.