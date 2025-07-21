Meet Sanjay Kaul, new MD & CEO of GIFT City

Sanjay Kaul, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 2001 batch, has assumed charge as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). He takes over from Tapan Ray, a retired IAS officer, who has held the position since 2019. Kaul brings over two decades of experience in public policy, infrastructure development, technology, and finance to his new role.

Career trajectory Kaul's professional background Before his current appointment, Kaul was the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. He has also served as the Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Limited and Tourism Corporation of Gujarat. A native of Gujarat himself, he holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from NIT Surat and a postgraduate degree in Public Policy from Syracuse University, New York.

Future plans 'Privilege to take on the leadership of GIFT City' On taking charge, Kaul said, "It is a privilege to take on the leadership of GIFT City at this pivotal time in its journey toward becoming a globally successful financial and technology hub." He added that he looks forward to building on the strong foundation laid so far, driving strategic initiatives, and forging global partnerships.

Urban innovation What is GIFT City? Located in Gujarat, GIFT City is India's first smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). It is designed to match global business districts with low operational costs, favorable tax policies, and a thriving business ecosystem. The city has become a preferred destination for companies in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), fintech, international education, as well as IT/ITeS sectors.