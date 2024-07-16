In short Simplifying... In short Trainee IAS officer Khedkar, accused of faking disabilities and misusing her position, has been transferred amid an ongoing investigation.

IAS officer under investigation summons police

Trainee IAS Khedkar called police home on Monday: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:28 pm Jul 16, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Pooja Khedkar, a trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer currently under investigation for alleged false disability claims, summoned police to her residence in Maharashtra's Washim on Monday, reports said. Three officers arrived at Khedkar's home around 11:00 pm and left two hours later. The specifics of the meeting remain undisclosed, but sources indicate that Khedkar initiated the meeting, stating she had information on "certain matters" to share.

Allegations detailed

Allegations surrounding Khedkar's civil service qualifications

Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer from Ahmednagar, is accused of lying about mental and visual disabilities to qualify for the Civil Services. She has been transferred from Pune to Washim following allegations that she falsely obtained an Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate. Additionally, Khedkar is suspected of abusing her position by demanding separate office space, an official vehicle, and other perks not typically available for junior officers on probation.

Family troubles

Khedkar's family also facing legal troubles

In addition to the allegations against Khedkar, her family is also embroiled in legal issues. Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a village sarpanch, faces an Arms Act case after a video surfaced showing her brandishing a pistol during an argument. Dilip Khedkar, Pooja's father and a retired state government officer suspected of aiding his daughter in her alleged endeavors, is co-accused in this case. Both parents are currently unreachable and are believed to be on the run.

Khedkar's response

Khedkar responds to allegations

On Monday, Khedkar broke her silence regarding the allegations against her. She criticized the "media trial" surrounding her actions and insisted that she is innocent until proven guilty. The trainee IAS officer also stated that she will testify before the committee investigating her case and believes that their decision should be accepted by all.

Investigation progress

Government investigation into Khedkar's case

The central government has established a single-member committee to re-examine the documents submitted by Khedkar for her civil services examination and IAS selection. The investigation is expected to be completed within two weeks. If found guilty, Khedkar will face dismissal. Meanwhile, Pune police have expressed their intention to take action over pending traffic fines against the trainee officer amounting to ₹27,000.