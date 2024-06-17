In brief Simplifying... In brief The India Meteorological Department anticipates the delayed monsoon to advance into parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Northwest Bay of Bengal, with a revival in northwest India expected in July.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions persist in North India due to the delay, with temperatures above normal.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam is predicted to bring rainfall and gusty winds to several northeastern states, while the monsoon is expected to remain weak for a few days before moving to West Bengal, Jharkhand, and other regions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Weaker than usual monsoon in India

Delayed monsoon progress likely to revive by late June

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:29 pm Jun 17, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The monsoon in India has been weaker than usual, with meteorologists predicting a revival only by the last week of June. The northern limit of the monsoon has seen little progress since June 11, passing through several regions including Navsari, Jalgaon, and Amravati in Maharashtra. The country has experienced a 20% rain deficiency since June 1, with a significant 68% deficiency over northwest India.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts monsoon advancement in several regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that "conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal." However, the monsoon revival over northwest India is expected only in July. Rajeevan, a climate scientist and former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, predicts widespread rainfall in northwest India during the first fortnight of July.

Heatwave status

Heatwave conditions persist as monsoon delays

Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over many parts of North India for the next few days before gradually subsiding. The IMD's data shows that minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6 degree Celsius over northwest and central India. Maximum temperatures have reached 44-46 degree Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Uttar Pradesh.

Weather alert

Cyclonic circulation predicted over Northeast Assam

The IMD reported a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds over several northeastern states in the coming days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh till June 21.

Monsoon forecast

Monsoon expected to remain weak for next few days

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather stated that "Monsoon is expected to remain weak for the next 3-4 days." He added that once it picks up, it may move to West Bengal, Jharkhand and other regions before making an onset over Delhi, Haryana and neighboring areas around month end. Palawat also noted that "the westerly winds are very strong. They are not letting moist easterly winds penetrate over northwestern states. Monsoon onset will not happen here until wind direction changes."