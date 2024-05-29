Rain in Delhi after temperature hits record high at 52.3°C
Delhi experienced an unprecedented heatwave on Wednesday (May 29), with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking 52.3°C in the suburb of Mungeshpur. This marks the first instance in Delhi's history where temperatures have crossed the 50°C threshold. Narela followed closely behind with 47.9 degrees Celsius at 2.30pm. Notably, two hours after Delhi recorded the country's highest-ever temperature, the national capital received showers this afternoon, bringing some respite from the extreme heat.
Severe heatwave conditions predicted across northern India
The respite, however, might be shortlived as such record-breaking temperatures are likely in the coming days too, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe heatwave conditions at most places in northern India. The states are Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and many areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The alert issued by IMD also highlights a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages," necessitating "extreme care for vulnerable people."
Power demand peaks amid unprecedented heatwave
The intense heat has driven India's power demand to its highest so far this season at 239.96 gigawatts, with air conditioners and coolers running at full capacity. The national capital also reported its all-time high power demand of 8,302 megawatts (MW) amid the heatwave as more residents turned on power-intensive air conditioning. According to discom officials, Delhi's peak power demand has crossed 7000 MW for 12 days in a row.
Water shortages loom as Delhi grapples with intense heat
As the capital swelters under the intense heat, authorities in New Delhi have warned of potential water shortages. The city's water minister, Atishi, has urged for "collective responsibility" to prevent wasteful use of water amid these challenging conditions. She has written to the Delhi Jal Board CEO, directing him to immediately deploy 200 teams across the region. The teams be deployed beginning Thursday (May 30), with a ₹2,000 fine imposed on anyone seen misusing water.