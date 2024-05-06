Next Article

Here's how to book DTC bus tickets on WhatsApp

What's the story WhatsApp, in partnership with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has unveiled a new feature for commuters in Delhi NCR. This innovative service enables users to book DTC bus tickets directly through WhatsApp, eliminating the need for additional apps or website visits. The booking process is initiated by scanning a QR code or by sending a 'Hi' to +918744073223.

Check out the booking procedure

Once you have scanned the QR code or intiated conversation via the phone number, you will have to select the language for communication. After choosing the preferred language — English or Hindi — you can select 'Book Ticket' and tap the corresponding link. It will redirect you to your default web browser for journey details. Here, you will need to select the destination and the route.

Payment and ticket delivery process

Upon finalising your journey details, you will have to click 'Continue' to select payment options — 'Pay With UPI' or 'Pay With Other Modes.' After selecting the preferred method, you will be redirected back to the WhatsApp chat to finalize payment by clicking on the 'Pay now' button. Payments can be made via WhatsApp Pay or any other UPI app if UPI payment is chosen. Once payment is confirmed, bus tickets are delivered directly within the chat.

Additional charges and limitations

While there are no ID requirements for booking, a nominal convenience fee (nearly 0.2%) is charged for booking DTC bus tickets via WhatsApp. Additional charges apply if payments are made using debit cards (0.40%) or credit cards (1.10%). However, no such fees apply to UPI payments. This service only allows bookings for current day on bus routes within the Delhi NCR area and does not offer advance booking options. A maximum of six tickets can be booked in one transaction.