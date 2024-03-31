Next Article

In his message, Kejriwal announced six guarantees if INDIA bloc is voted to power

Sunita reads out husband Kejriwal's 6 guarantees ahead of polls

By Chanshimla Varah 02:24 pm Mar 31, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Sunita Kejriwal read out a message sent by her husband, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, from jail at the opposition's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. In his message, Kejriwal announced six guarantees if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is voted to power. These guarantees include uninterrupted access to electricity, free electricity, revolutionizing education, mohalla clinics, fair prices for farmers, and granting full statehood to Delhi.

Your Kejriwal is a lion: Sunita

Before reading out the message, she launched her own tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did he do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign?" "Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long," she said.

Guarantees will be fulfilled in the next 5 years: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said that these promises will be fulfilled in the next five years. Leaders of the INDIA bloc have assembled at Ramlila Maidan in a display of solidarity following the arrest of Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, joined the gathering.

'I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India'

Opposition leaders attend AAP rally

The rally saw participation from key figures of the opposition INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Mehbooba Mufti, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Akhilesh Yadav. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after his name surfaced on several chargesheets filed by the central agency in the Delhi excise policy case. He will remain in the ED's custody until April 1.

