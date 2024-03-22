Next Article

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday night

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's remand

By Chanshimla Varah 05:59 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking 10-day custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Kejriwal was the kingpin of the scam," the ED informed the court after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday night in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam following a late-night search at his residence.

Kejriwal acted as middleman between 'South group' and accused

During the hearing, the ED labeled Kejriwal as the "mastermind" and "principal plotter" of the scheme. The ED further alleged that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees in kickbacks from a "South Group" for formulating and implementing the the excise policy. He acted as a middleman between the "South Group" and the accused in the scam, the ED told the Delhi court while seeking Kejriwal's 10-day custody.

My life is dedicated to the country, says Kejriwal

Accusations and economic consequences of the scandal

The ED added that the total proceeds from the scandal are estimated to be over Rs. 600 crore, with Rs. 100 crore paid by the "South Group," which includes Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. It claimed Rs. 45 crore of the kickbacks were used to fund the AAP's Goa and Punjab elections in 2022. Meanwhile, senior attorney Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said the ED had no need to arrest the CM.

No material evidence to show any wrongdoing: Kejriwal's lawyer

"If someone who is working under my complainant gives a statement against me, can this court count it as evidence? There is no material evidence to show any wrong doing. No incriminating material has been found," Singhvi said. "In order to unleash the political vendetta, the powers of the ED are misused. Statements of co-accused are obtained under the garb of being lenient. It's a complete abuse of the process," he told the court.

Investigation, summonses in the excise policy case

Prior to his arrest, the ED had served nine summonses to Kejriwal, which he described as "illegal and politically driven." On Thursday morning, he sought legal protection but was denied. Kejriwal is now the 32nd person to be arrested in this case. Since registering the case in 2022, the agency has carried out searches at 245 locations nationwide and seized assets worth Rs. 128.79 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).