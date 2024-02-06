The raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering probe related to siphoning of funds from the Delhi Jal Board

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, raided multiple locations in Delhi linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, and others. The raids were conducted in connection with a money laundering probe related to siphoning of funds from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The searches come days after the ED lodged a complaint against Kejriwal for failing to appear despite repeated summons in the Delhi liquor policy case.

According to reports, the agency raided over 12 locations linked to people associated with the AAP on Tuesday. The ED initiated investigations in the case on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which contained scheduled offences related to corruption/bribery in the DJB. Probe in the case remains underway, officials have said.

What is the DJB money laundering case

On January 31, the agency arrested former chief engineer of DJB Jagdish Kumar Arora and businessman Anil Kumar Aggarwal in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the aforementioned FIR, Arora granted a contract worth over Rs. 38 crore to NKG Infrastructure Ltd., even though the company didn't meet the required eligibility criteria. The ED found that the company allegedly won the bid by submitting fake documents. Arora was aware of this, the FIR said.

ED investigation revealed bribe transfers

In a statement issued last week, the ED said NKG Infrastructure Ltd. subcontracted the work to Integral Screws Ltd., a firm owned by Aggarwal. On receipt of funds, Aggarwal transferred the bribe amount Rs. 3 crore to Arora through cash and bank accounts The investigation also found that bank accounts belonging to Arora's close associates and relatives were used to transfer bribe amounts. Arora's associate also received bribes in cash, it said.

Atishi responds to ED raids, accuses BJP of intimidation tactics

Meanwhile, AAP's Delhi minister, Atishi, addressed a hurriedly called press conference in response to the ED raids. She confirmed that raids were being conducted at the homes Gupta, who is also the AAP treasurer, Kejriwal's secretary, among others. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to silence their party using central probe agencies. The minister added that the AAP will not be intimidated by the BJP's "tactics."

