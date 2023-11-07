'Schemes like odd-even mere optics': SC on Delhi's air pollution

1/6

India 3 min read

'Schemes like odd-even mere optics': SC on Delhi's air pollution

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:08 pm Nov 07, 202302:08 pm

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi government over the air pollution issue

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi government over the deteriorating air pollution, saying the national capital cannot go through such grievous issues every year. It also observed that schemes like the odd-even vehicle rationing rule implemented in Delhi to tackle air pollution issues were "mere optics." The top court posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 13-20. This came after Delhi witnessed severe air pollution levels for days. Furthermore, schools have been shut until Friday, except for students in Classes 10 and 12, while the government implemented pollution-controlling measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV.

3/6

SC pulls up Delhi government over air pollution

Referring to the Delhi government's odd-even rule for vehicles, the SC said such schemes aimed at tackling pollution issues were "mere optics." "This can't become a political battle. It's a murder of people's health," it said, while also referring to the political blame game over the issue. Pulling it up, the apex court asked Delhi's government to "attend to the problem" and become responsible.

4/6

Know about Delhi government's odd-even rule

Under the odd-even vehicle rationing system, only vehicles with registration numbers ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 9) are permitted to ply on roads on odd-numbered dates. Those with even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed to operate on even-numbered days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government has decided to implement this scheme a day after Diwali in Delhi.

5/6

SC asked Punjab government to stop stubble burning anyhow

In view of the severe air pollution across North India, the top court also asked the Punjab government to put an end to stubble burning. "We don't know how you do it... But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," it said. The SC also directed Rajasthan and other states to follow its previous order regarding firecrackers during the festive season.

6/6

Current scenario of Delhi air pollution

On Monday morning, Delhi recorded "severe plus" air quality as the average air quality index (AQI) reached 471, per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Although the national capital's air quality witnessed some improvement on Tuesday, it remained toxic. Notably, smoke from stubble burning, vehicle/factory emissions, and firecrackers in the festive season increase Delhi's pollution levels significantly every winter.