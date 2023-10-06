SC demands response from MP, Rajasthan over 'freebies' before elections

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:37 pm Oct 06, 202303:37 pm

Freebies ahead of polls: SC takes note of PIL

The Supreme Court (SC) reportedly issued notice to the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments on Friday regarding a plea seeking comprehensive guidelines to ban political parties from distributing money and other freebies at taxpayers' expense. According to the news outlet India TV, the country's top court has demanded a response from the state government within the next four weeks.

Details on SC's notice regarding freebies plea

The SC bench, consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Manoj Misra and JB Pardiwala, also issued notices to the central government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Election Commission (EC) based on the petition. The plea alleged that taxpayers' money was being misused by the poll-bound state governments of Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh to lure voters.

'Nothing more atrocious than govt distributing cash before polls'

The plea was filed by Bhattulal Jain, a social worker. During the hearing of the plea, Jain's lawyer told the court, "There can be nothing more atrocious than the government distributing cash before the polls." "This is happening every time, and the burden is on the taxpayers ultimately," the petitioner's lawyer was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Key details on Jain's plea

In his plea, Jain also claimed that such pre-poll vows made by the political parties were "frittering away taxpayers' money," ANI reported. The petition also asked the top court to declare and direct that the distribution or promise of irrational freebies from public funds before the polls to entice voters is similar to "bribery" and "undue influence."

SC notice comes right before assembly polls in Rajasthan, MP

Meanwhile, news outlet Republic World reported that the dates of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to be announced this week. While several media reports suggested that polling might occur in the second week of November, the election commission has yet to officially announce polling dates in these two states. Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will also hold assembly elections this year.

