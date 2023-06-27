India

Landslides kill 6 in Himachal; rainfall forecast in several states

Landslides have killed six 6 people in Himachal Pradesh while heavy rainfall are forecast in several states

At least six people have been killed and 10 others injured after heavy rains caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The heavy rains reportedly also damaged 124 roads, including two National Highways. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Early monsoon rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Hundreds of animals were also killed in the flash floods and landslides caused by the early arrival of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh. Mandi, according to SDMA, was the worst-hit district. Rains also caused damage to almost 151 DTRs and six water supply installations. Rainfall was witnessed in famous tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali, and Chamba, among others.

Lightning kills 4 people in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, lightning strikes killed four people during the first monsoon rains. The deaths occurred in the districts of Pali, Baran, and Chittorgarh. The state also witnessed light to heavy rains as a result of the monsoon. The Met Department has forecast that rain will continue in several districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, and Jaipur. Some districts have also received an orange alert (be aware).

Heavy rainfall forecast in Maharashtra

According to the IMD, coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Madhya, will likely get heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday. A low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over Kutch, Gujarat, and an active trough from Maharashtra to Karnataka are likely causes of heavy rain. Officials claimed that the southwest monsoon is moving quickly and spreading widely after a long gap.

Localized flooding expected in Mumbai, Thane

Yellow alert in Delhi NCR for next three days

The IMD has also anticipated heavy rain in Delhi and its surrounding areas and issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rainfall early Tuesday, bringing relief from the searing heat for the general public. The Met Department has forecast light rain and thundershowers in Delhi for the next three days.

Heavy to very heavy rains predicted in Gujarat

Furthermore, it has also predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat over the next three days. The IMD said "heavy to very heavy rain" is likely in isolated places in Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat on Tuesday. "Heavy rain could occur in isolated places in Arvalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Surat, Tapi, Junagadh, and Gir Somnath on Tuesday," it said.

Flood situation improves in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has eased marginally, according to officials, with water retreating in practically all rivers, including the powerful Brahmaputra River. The rivers were previously flowing over the danger threshold. Floods have affected almost five lakh people and claimed five lives.

