Why your favorite mangoes will be delayed this year

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023

India grows around 1,400 varieties of mangoes

From May through July, India awaits the arrival of its favorite mangoes. Indian horticulturists, the world's largest producer of this fruit, grow about 1,400 varieties of mangoes. However, they have been battling extreme weather changes in recent years, affecting fruit-setting. Here are some reasons why the king of fruits will reach our nearest markets late this year.

Uttar Pradesh struggling with better mango yields

According to the Hindustan Times, weather changes are not helping Uttar Pradesh, the top mango-growing state, with better yields. Mohammed Salim Mirza, a mango producer from Malihabad, told the publication that last year's early summers cut his yields by half, incurring him a loss of Rs. 4 lakh. Mirza added that this year, golf-ball-sized hail drove away bees, which are essential for pollination.

Duration of heatwaves increased in India: IMD

In north India, mango trees mostly flower between February and March, which also sees frequent heatwaves. Per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the duration of heatwaves in India increased by around 2.5 days in the past 30 years due to global warming. "Impact of early heatwaves is visible in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and down south too," RV Prasad, a horticulture scientist, told the Hindustan Times.

Heatwaves destroyed 60% of crops in Bihar last year

Along with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are top mango producers. In Bihar, heatwaves destroyed 60% of crops last year, Ashok Chaudhary of the Bihar Mango Growers' Association in Bhagalpur said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's output fell by 1.4 million tons in 2022 due to poor flowering, said Insram Ali of the All India Mango Growers' Association.

Mango's flowering pattern changing due to climate factors: Research

According to a research paper by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in 2016, the flowering pattern of mangoes in Andhra Pradesh was observed to be "very different" from normal due to "climate factors." Raj Sekhar Subba Rao, a plant physiologist, told the publication that weather changes account for early flowering in 20% of the orchards in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, affecting yields.

India's mango exports increased by 16% in last 5 years

Despite all difficulties, India's mango output was steady at 21 million tons in 2022-23, official data revealed. This happened because yields in some states were not affected by the scorching heat. India's mango exports have increased by 16% in the last five years, with nine geographically identified varieties being exported to the Middle East for the first time in 2021.