Delhi: Portion of road caves in, traffic advisory issued

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 05:17 pm 1 min read

Delhi has been witnessing heavy downpours since Thursday evening (Photo credit: Twitter/@dtptraffic)

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic alert asking citizens to avoid the route near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road in South Delhi after a portion of the road caved in. The Twitter account of the police posted a picture of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus stuck in a pothole, which was formed due to heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Check out the alert by Delhi Traffic Police

Rainfall expected till April 1 in Delhi

To note, Delhi has been witnessing heavy downpours since Thursday evening. Several areas were also hit by waterlogging and traffic jams on Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh spell of rainfall, thunderstorm, and hailstorm over northwest, east, and northeast India are expected to continue until April 1, 2023.