Sisodia lodged in Tihar Jail's 'VVVIP' cell: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 04:42 pm 1 min read

The prison cell only houses 'high profile' inmates, alleged Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been lodged in a "VVVIP cell" of the Tihar Jail, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed on Friday, reported The Indian Express. In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, he also claimed the facility, which houses "high profile" inmates, has multiple amenities like wooden flooring, a garden, and a badminton court.

Chandrasekhar accuses Kejriwal of spreading false stories

In the letter, Chandrasekhar accused AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of spreading "false stories" about Sisodia being lodged in a ward with dangerous criminals. He also alleged Kejriwal was "playing a victim in public and fooling everyone." Meanwhile, Sisodia's Twitter handle, now managed by his team, posted a tweet recently saying that keeping the AAP leader in jail cannot break his spirit.

साहेब जेल में डालकर मुझे कष्ट पहुँचा सकते हो,



मगर मेरे हौसले नहीं तोड़ सकते,



कष्ट अंग्रेजो ने भी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को दिए,



मगर उनके हौसले नहीं टूटे।



- जेल से मनीष सिसोदिया का संदेश — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 11, 2023