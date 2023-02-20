Delhi

Sahil Gehlot's family asked him to 'silence' Nikki Yadav: Police

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 20, 2023, 04:52 pm 3 min read

Sahil Gehlot, the main accused arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Nikki Yadav in Delhi and storing her dead body in his family-owned dhaba's freezer, did so at his family's behest, Hindustan Times reported. His family allegedly asked him to "get rid" of Yadav on the day of his engagement to another woman to avoid "any harm to their social reputation," the publication reported.

Why does this story matter?

The nation is once again in an uproar over yet another heinous murder in the national capital.

Last Tuesday, the Delhi Police recovered Yadav's body from the dhaba owned by Gehlot's family in Delhi's Najafgarh.

Initially, it was believed Gehlot murdered Yadav on February 10 after she confronted him about his wedding, but new developments call into question his family's involvement in the murder.

Yadav threatened to expose Gahlot at his wedding

As per reports, the 22-year-old victim came to know of Gehlot's second wedding on the day of his engagement from a mutual friend, who reportedly sent her a picture from the ceremony while it was still ongoing on February 9. On the back of this, Yadav got in touch with Gehlot and allegedly threatened to reach his wedding venue to expose him.

Gehlot's family decided to 'take care of problem': Cops

Once Yadav threatened to expose him, Gehlot allegedly informed his father, two cousins, and two friends about the issue, officials said. This prompted his family to decide to "take care of the problem," which resulted in the murder of the 22-year-old woman. After this, they all even took part in the full-fledged wedding celebrations of the prime accused.

Gehlot went to meet Yadav to 'explain everything': Sources

"Yadav began calling Gehlot on his cellphone but he did not answer at first. Gehlot panicked when Yadav texted her that she would reach the wedding venue (the wedding was scheduled the next day) and expose him," an official told Hindustan Times. "Gehlot then called back Yadav and told her he was coming to meet her and explain everything," added the official.

Gehlots held meeting at engagement venue to decide Yadav's fate

The official also revealed, "Gehlot's father, Virendra Singh; his two cousins, Ashish Kumar and Naveen Kumar, who is a constable in Delhi Police; and two friends, Lokesh Singh and Amar Singh, held a brief meeting at the engagement venue, a banquet hall in Mitraon village, and asked him to leave while they decided to look after the guests and kept them busy."

Kin threatened Arya Samaj priest to tear off marriage register

Earlier, it was learned that Yadav and Gehlot got married at the end of 2020 at an Arya Samaj temple in Noida. However, the victim later reportedly pressured Gehlot to get married in a formal ceremony. As per a temple official, Gehlot's kin recently approached the temple's priest and threatened to rip apart the marriage record. Reportedly, the police already retrieved their marriage certificates.

Cops arrested Gehlot's father, 2 cousins, 2 friends

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested five individuals, namely Gehlot's father, Virendra, his two friends Amar and Singh, and his two cousins, Naveen (a constable posted at Dwarka) and Ashish, for their purported involvement in the murder.

Gehlot left Yadav's body in car before wedding

After the murder, the accused reportedly left the victim's body in the car's boot at the dhaba and went back home for his wedding, returning late at night to place the dead body inside the fridge. To note, the couple met at an Uttam Nagar coaching center in Delhi in 2018 and reportedly got into a relationship and moved in together.