India

Air India: Man who urinated on co-passenger identified

Air India: Man who urinated on co-passenger identified

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 05, 2023, 04:39 pm 3 min read

Drunk man who urinated on female passenger onboard Air India flight identified as a businessman from Mumbai

A man who reportedly urinated on an elderly co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 29 has been identified as Mumbai-based businessman Shekhar Mishra. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed based on the complaint of the woman, and a search was initiated to catch the businessman, Delhi Police officials confirmed on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

After the airplane took off and the lights were turned off, the accused man reportedly walked up to the woman and urinated on her.

Upon landing, the flight crew allowed him to walk off scot-free despite being aware of the incident.

Later, the airline constituted an internal committee to probe the lapses on the cabin crew's part and filed a police complaint.

Accused currently in a different state: Report

Based on the victim's complaint to the airline, a case was filed against the accused man under the Aircraft Rules and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, Mishra is a resident of the Mira Road area in Mumbai. According to the news agency ANI, the accused is currently in a different state, but a Delhi Police team has already reached there.

Cabin crew members called in for statement: Sources

Furthermore, Delhi Police are also set to give notice to all the cabin crew members who were on board during the incident and call them for a statement. "Information has also been sought about the passengers sitting around the victim woman. Police are trying to catch the accused, if he is not caught, then LOC can also be issued against the accused," sources revealed.

Accused booked under multiple IPC sections

Mishra is booked under Sections 354 (criminal force or assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene act in a public place), 510 (misconduct in public by drunken person), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Accused banned for 30 days by Air India

On Wednesday, Air India imposed a 30-day ban on Mishra. This came almost 40 days after the incident after media reports regarding the victim's letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, which owns Air India. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also wrote Chandrasekaran and demanded his intervention and an action report from Delhi Police within a week.

Cabin crew gave victim pajamas, slippers to change into

The victim, who is an elderly woman, had her bag, shoes, clothes, and seat completely soaked in urine. She was given disposable slippers and pajamas to change into when she informed the crew about what happened. The 70-year-old did not want to return to her soiled seat and reportedly stood near the toilet for around 20 minutes.

Similar incident on Air India's New York-Delhi flight in 2018

In 2018, a similar incident happened on an Air India's New York to Delhi flight after a drunk male urinated on the seat of a woman co-passenger. The woman's daughter posted about the incident on Twitter, triggering the Civil Aviation Ministry to seek details.