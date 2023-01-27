India

Gujarat: Car hits motorcycle, drags biker's dead body for 12km

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 27, 2023, 12:59 pm 2 min read

In yet another shocking hit-and-drag incident, a man in Gujarat's Surat district lost his life after a car crashed into his bike and dragged his body for nearly 12km. The accident occurred on December 18 in Palsana on the district's outskirts, reported news agency PTI. According to Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police, SN Rathod, the accused had been identified as Biren Ladumor Ahir.

Biker's body got stuck under the car: Report

Per reports, the victim has been identified as Sagar Patil, and he was traveling with his wife when they were hit by the car, which then fled the scene. The woman was discovered at the crash site but Patil's body was discovered more than 10 kilometers away. In a video of the incident, a body can be seen being dragged under the offending vehicle.

Here's how Surat police tracked down the accused

Based on the video, Surat police managed to track down the vehicle and identify the driver. On Thursday, Ahir was arrested from Mumbai by the police team. During the probe, the cops found evidence that Patil's body got dragged for 12 km from the crash site. The cops are also probing to see if the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Accused said he wasn't unaware of Patil's condition: Rathod

"Based on a tip-off, Ahir was held as he entered Surat through Kamrej toll plaza on Thursday. His KIA Carnival car had hit motorcyclist Sagar Patil, who got pinned beneath the car," said Rathod. "Ahir has said he was not unaware of Patil's condition as he was trying to escape in fright after the accident," he added.

Accused driver fled to Mumbai: Cops

According to the police, the accused had fled to Mumbai after the incident and then moved to Rajasthan's Sirohi district. Patil died from the injuries he sustained in the crash and from getting dragged by the car. After detaching from the car's underside, his body reportedly fell off by the side of the road.

Similar hit-and-run incident in Delhi

This incident comes to light as the country is still coming to grips with Anjali Singh's death in a similar case. On January 1, Singh's scooter was hit by a car in Delhi, and she got dragged for nearly 13km after her body got stuck behind the vehicle's left axle. So far, the Delhi Police have arrested seven accused in the case.