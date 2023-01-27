India

India's 1st nasal COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech launched

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC was launched on Thursday

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday launched Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, which is reportedly India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. The two doses have been rolled out for people over 18 and must be taken within 28 days. It will be available at government facilities for Rs. 325 and Rs. 800 per dose in private hospitals.

Why does this story matter?

The Centre approved iNCOVACC to be used as a heterologous booster around a month ago. Mandaviya informed Parliament that iNCOVACC was recommended by India's technical expert committee on immunization.

The nasal vaccine by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in September. The intranasal vaccine by the COVAXIN manufacturer could help fight vaccine hesitancy.

Mandaviya earlier called it 'big boost' for India

The CDSCO approved the restricted use of iNCOVACC in September for emergency situations in adults. It reportedly can't be administered to those who have already received the precautionary or booster dose. People can register for an appointment for the intranasal vaccine through the Co-WIN app or website. Mandaviya earlier termed the vaccine a "big boost" for India.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with Washington University

iNCOVACC or the ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Washington University in St. Louis, US. The recombinant adenoviral vectored construct was designed and developed by Washington University, which also evaluated the jab's efficacy in preclinical studies. Meanwhile, the formulation, delivery device development, and human clinical trials were carried out by Bharat Biotech.

Government funded its development in part

The government partially funded product development and clinical trials through the Department of Biotechnology's COVID-19 Suraksha program. iNCOVACC will join the list of vaccines on Co-WIN including COVAXIN, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputnik V, and Biological E Limited's Corbevax.