'It's concerning': Asaduddin Owaisi after Delhi house attacked with stones

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house attacked with stones while he was in Jaipur, Rajasthan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence was allegedly pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. When the incident occurred, he was in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and his domestic staff reportedly informed him of the attack. Owaisi also posted a video on Twitter of the alleged damage to his Ashoka Road, New Delhi house.

Why does this story matter?

This is reportedly the fourth attack on the AIMIM chief's Delhi residence since 2014.

Owaisi is an MP from Hyderabad who frequently criticizes the Centre on various issues, particularly those affecting minorities and Muslims.

Notably, he had a narrow escape on February 3, 2022, when bullets were fired at his car, following which the Home Ministry offered him Z security, which he rejected.

Allegations by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

"Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately," Owaisi tweeted. "It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," he said while sharing the incident details.

Visuals of damaged windows shared by the Lok Sabha MP

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Delhi Police visited Owaisi's house following complaint

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by Owaisi regarding Sunday's incident at Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station. According to The Times of India, a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) also visited his residence to collect evidence. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm, according to reports.

Owaisi has been vocal critic of PM Modi-led Centre

Owaisi has often criticized the Narendra Modi-led government on various subjects, including the National Register of Citizens, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, among others. His most recent criticism of the Centre was directed at the Income Tax Department's survey of the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Invoking press freedom, he claimed BJP leaders praised the BBC during the 1975-77 Emergency since it suited their leaders.

Escaped bid to his life

On February 3, 2022, Owaisi had a close shave when bullets were fired at his car while he was returning from Meerut to Delhi. According to reports, Owaisi was in Uttar Pradesh campaigning for the Assembly elections. The attack prompted a row, with Owaisi saying "bigger persons and minds" were behind it. Later, police arrested suspects linked to a right-wing organization.