India sends first batch of relief aid to earthquake-hit Turkey

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 07, 2023, 12:11 pm 3 min read

India on Tuesday dispatched its first consignment of humanitarian aid and relief supplies to earthquake-hit Turkey, where the death count has risen to over 4,300, PTI reported. Reportedly, the decision to send relief was taken following instructions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The Centre will likely send multiple humanitarian relief consignments, medical supplies, and rescue teams to Turkey in the coming days.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes only hours after the Prime Minister's Office said that India will "offer all possible help" to Turkey.

In the early hours of Monday, a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitude rocked southern Turkey, causing strong tremors in neighboring Syria.

While the rescue operation was still underway, two more major earthquakes struck the country, significantly increasing the death toll.

India's relief comprises NDRF search and relief teams also

While announcing the first relief consignment being sent to Turkey, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the relief and aid material is being sent under India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) on Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. The aid included the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search and rescue teams, trained dog squads, medical supplies, and drilling machines, among others.

Watch: Visuals and images shared by MEA spokesperson on Twitter

India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action.



The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment. pic.twitter.com/pB3ewcH1Gr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

101 NDRF personnel sent to quake-hit Turkey: Official

India has reportedly sent two NDRF teams to Turkey, comprising 101 NDRF personnel. "One team is Eight Battalion of NDRF from Ghaziabad and the other from Second Battalion of NDRF from Kolkata will be going for this mission," said Mohsen Shahedi, DIG Operation and Training NDRF, per ANI. "The teams are sent to help in conducting the rescue and relief operations," he added.

PM Modi says India stands in solidarity with Turkey

Earlier, PM Modi offered his sincere condolences to the departed families and wished the injured a swift recovery. He also directed officials to provide Turkey with all possible support in dealing with the earthquake's repercussions. "India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," Modi tweeted.

What Modi said in response to Turkish president's tweet

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel expressed gratitude

Turkish Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, thanked the Indian government for their offer of support. He also quoted a Turkish saying, Dost kara gunde belli olur, which means "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

Other countries, European Union send help to Turkey

Meanwhile, over 20 major countries, including Russia, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Greece, Ukraine, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, and Moldova, have offered assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey. The European Union (EU), of which Turkey is a member, has also dispatched search and rescue teams to assist Turkey.

Biggest earthquake in Turkey so far

Since Monday, three powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6, and 6.0 have struck Turkey and Syria. The first quake is regarded as Turkey's "biggest earthquake" to date. Meanwhile, more aftershocks were reported, causing damage and creating confusion. Countries and aid organizations from around the world have rushed to provide troops, funds, and equipment to help with the rescue efforts.