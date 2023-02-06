World

Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey; 180 dead, 100+ buildings collapse

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 06, 2023, 11:31 am 2 min read

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey on Monday

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southeastern Turkey on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Around 180 people reportedly lost their lives in the country; hundreds of buildings were damaged in cities across Turkey and neighboring Syria. The death toll is likely to rise as the tremor struck in the early hours when most people were asleep.

Another earthquake of 6.7-magnitude struck 15 minutes later

The depth of the earthquake was around 17.9km, as per USGS. It was followed by another earthquake of magnitude 6.7 around 15 minutes later. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) emergency service center measured the first earthquake's magnitude at 7.4. The quake sent out strong tremors to Lebanon and Cyprus, while scores of buildings collapsed in Turkey and Syria.

Epicenter populated mostly by Syrian refugees

Hundreds of buildings collapsed, tremors lasted for minutes

As many as 420 people were reportedly injured while 140 buildings collapsed in Turkey's Malatya province. The quake's epicenter was near the city of Gaziantep, apart from which Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir, and Kilis have also been affected. The first quake lasted for four to five minutes. Many are still feared buried under the rubble.

11 dead in northwestern Syrian town alone

Associated Press reported that around 11 people died in the northwestern Syrian town of Atmed alone. The northwestern region of Syria, which is the most affected in the country, is reportedly under the clutches of rebel groups as it is mired by over a decade of violence. Meanwhile, civil defense and fire department personnel are trying to pull survivors out of the rubble.

Turkey lies in one of world's most earthquake-prone zones

Turkey is located in one of the world's most active earthquake zones, as it sits on top of major fault lines. In 1999, a strong earthquake rocked northwest Turkey, killing more than 17,000 people. Following the quake, Turkey is now facing the threat of a flood. Earthquake experts have asked officials to immediately check the region's dams for cracks to prevent potential floods.

