Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 15, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read

Passenger plane crashes in Nepal near Pokhara Airport (Representational image)

A Yeti Airlines-operated passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning. The plane was on its way from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the incident happened and it crashed between the city's old domestic airport and the new Pokhra International Airport. According to a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, 16 bodies have been recovered so far and rescue operations are underway.

Visuals of the plane in the aftermath of crash

72 passengers were on board. Plane crash at Pokhra International Airport. pic.twitter.com/igBoObcCDm — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) January 15, 2023