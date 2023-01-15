World
Nepal: Plane carrying 72 people crashes, at least 16 dead
Jan 15, 2023, 12:32 pm 1 min read
A Yeti Airlines-operated passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday morning. The plane was on its way from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the incident happened and it crashed between the city's old domestic airport and the new Pokhra International Airport. According to a spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, 16 bodies have been recovered so far and rescue operations are underway.
