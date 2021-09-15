IAF air show over Dal Lake on September 26

The air show will be held over the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar

The Indian Air Force will hold an air show over the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 26 that will help motivate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join the IAF, according to officials. More than 3,000 school children and college students will attend the show, the officials said. Here are more details.

Participation

Aim is to motivate youth to join IAF: Divisional Commissioner

"The main aim of the air show is to motivate the youth of the Valley to join the Indian Air Force and to promote tourism in the region," Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said. On Tuesday, Pole chaired a meeting regarding students' participation in the air show that is being conducted by the IAF as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

Theme

Over 3,000 college and school students are expected to participate

The theme of the show is Give Wings to Your Dreams. More than 3,000 college and school students are expected to participate in the program to witness the impressive maneuvers of the IAF aircraft that will motivate them to dream about a career in the IAF and in the aviation sector, an official spokesperson said.

Other details

Pole also directed to ensure participation of NCC cadets

"Along with the students, 700 teachers will also be present at the venue," he said. The spokesperson said Pole directed the heads of educational institutions to ensure the participation of NCC cadets. Stalls will be set up at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre and students will be familiarized with the achievements of the IAF, employment opportunities in the force, recruitment rules, and eligibility criteria.