Delhi mayor election on February 22; Saxena approves Kejriwal's proposal

MCD mayoral polls set to be held on February 22

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has officially authorized the proposed date of February 22 (Wednesday) to hold the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) adjourned first House meeting. The MCD's next mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members will also be elected during the session. Notably, the date was proposed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi municipal body previously convened to elect the next mayor on January 6, January 24, and February 6. However, the House was adjourned after scuffles between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors.

Notably, per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act of 1957, the mayor and deputy mayor need to be elected during the first session of the House after the MCD elections.

Decision comes day after SC's directive

The development comes just a day after the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notification within 24 hours for convening the first session of the MCD to set the polling date to elect the new mayor, deputy mayor, and the standing committee members of the civic body. "Recommended MCD Mayor elections to be held on 22 Feb," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kejriwal accuses Delhi L-G of 'trying to influence' SC order

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kejriwal also accused the L-G of "committing criminal contempt of court" while "trying to influence the case." Furthermore, the AAP chief claimed Saxena attempted to "forcibly prevent the Delhi government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court." "I spoke to many lawyers, and it amounts to interference in the administration of justice," he said in a tweet on Saturday.

Know about SC's order

On Friday, an SC bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha said the election of the new mayor must be done at the first MCD meeting. Once elected, the mayor will then oversee the deputy mayor's election, it said. Notably, the court also directed the nominated aldermen would not be permitted to vote in this election.

Know about AAP, BJP mayor candidates in fray

There are three nominees for the mayor's seat. While the AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur, the BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta for the post. Notably, Oberoi is the main AAP candidate for the post, and Thakur is the backup nominee. For the deputy mayor's seat, the BJP has nominated Kamal Bagri against the AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (backup).

Delhi to get woman mayor this time: Here's why

The post of the Delhi mayor rotates through five one-year terms. The first year is reserved for women, while the second and third are for open and reserved category nominees. Meanwhile, the last two terms are reserved for open-category candidates. So, this time, Delhi will get a woman mayor elected by 250 councilors, 10 Delhi MPs, and 14 MLAs nominated by Delhi Legislative Assembly.

AAP's landmark victory in 2022 MCD polls

To recall, the AAP secured a mammoth victory in the MCD polls last year, which saw the Kejriwal-led party end BJP's 15-year rule in the municipal body. In the December 4 MCD polls, the AAP won 134 seats, while the BJP bagged a total of 104 wards to come second. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to secure just nine seats in the 250-member civic body.