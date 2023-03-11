India

'Sexually assaulted by father as child': DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

On Saturday, Swati Maliwal attended the DCW International Women's Day Awards (Photo credit: Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind)

In a shocking revelation, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday said that she was sexually assaulted and brutally beaten by her father as a child, reported ANI. Notably, this comes just days after actor-turned-politician and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar revealed that her father sexually abused her at the age of eight.

Maliwal's father used to bang her head against wall

Speaking to reporters after a DCW event, Maliwal said, "My own father used to sexually assault me when I was a young girl. He used to beat me up a lot. I was terrified when he came home." Further detailing her ordeal, she said her father used to bang her head against the wall, adding, "I used to bleed from the head on impact."

Trauma ignited determination to work for women: Maliwal

Maliwal said she lived with her father until fourth grade and was assaulted by him several times, reported ANI. "At that time, I used to think the whole night about how to empower women against such atrocities... I believe that ignited the determination in me to work for the welfare of women," she added. On Saturday, Maliwal attended the DCW International Women's Day Awards.