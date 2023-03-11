India

Karnataka Assembly elections: Senior citizens, PwDs to get vote-from-home option

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 06:09 pm 1 min read

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar has said that for the first time, senior citizens aged above 80 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be allowed to vote from home in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, reported ANI. Notably, the ongoing term of Karnataka's 224-member Legislative Assembly will end on May 24, 2023. Hence, the election schedule could be released anytime soon.

Registration to begin within 5 days of notification

During a press conference on Saturday, Kumar said, "For the first time, we are going to provide in Karnataka the facility to all 80+ and PwD voters, if they desire, to vote from their homes," per ANI. "There is a form 12D which will be available within five days of the notification so [eligible voters]...desirous of voting from home can be facilitated," he added.