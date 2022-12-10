India

Cyclone Mandous leaves roads waterlogged, uproots trees in Chennai

Cyclone Mandous made its much-anticipated landfall late Friday night, with a reported wind speed of 75 km an hour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that the severe cyclonic storm "Mandous" has weakened into a deep depression over the northern coast of Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Mandous made its much-anticipated landfall late Friday night, with a reported wind speed of 75 km an hour. As a result of the landfall, strong cyclonic winds uprooted hundreds of trees in Chennai and neighboring Chengalpattu.

Why does this story matter?

The cyclonic storm Mandous has been named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an associate of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

In Arabic, the name is pronounced as "Man-Dous" and stands for "treasure box."

As per IMD, the three states under red alerts for cyclone Mandous were Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry (Union Territory).

Details on Cyclone Mandous landfall

As forecasted, cyclone Territory made its landfall at approximately 10:30 pm on Friday night and went over the coast near Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) around 1:30 am. After the landfall near Mamallapuram, numerous parts of Chennai are experiencing heavy downpours and strong winds. According to the Dy DG of Meteorology, Regional Metrology Centre on the cyclone, the wind speed was almost 14km/hr.

Cyclone Mandous to move west-northwestwards: IMD

Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, the weather body wrote: "The cyclonic storm "MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december."

IMD provides update on cyclone

The cyclonic storm "MANDOUS weakened into a Deep Depression over north Tamilnadu coast. To move nearly west-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a depression by noon of 10th december.

Around 200 trees fell due to the cyclone storm: Singh

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh said the city received nearly 115 mm of rainfall. "Around 200 trees have fallen, and we have been clearing them since night," Singh said. He also added, "major damage has been averted as we had secured many hoardings early." Parts of Chennai and the Chengalpattu districts are currently facing power cuts since the cyclone's landfall.

Visuals of Chennai after the cyclone's landfall

A wall collapsed in T Nagar area of Chennai and caused serious damage to three cars that were parked near it. Nobody was present in the cars at the time of the incident.

Schools, colleges shut, flights canceled

As a precautionary measure against the cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday on Friday for all schools and colleges. The Chennai International Airport also called off all flights yesterday and notified passengers to get in touch with the concerned airlines for any updates. The civic body of Chennai also instructed all parks and playgrounds to be closed until further notice.

NDRF teams deployed in 10 TN districts

Other than stationing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squads in ten different districts, the state government also opened over 5,000 relief centers as a precautionary measure for cyclone Mandous. These districts include Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam. As per reports, nearly 1,058 families have moved to 28 such centers in the Chengalpattu district alone.