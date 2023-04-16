India

UP: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf buried in Prayagraj

Written by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 16, 2023, 08:45 pm 2 min read

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by 3 men near a Prayagraj medical college

Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were buried late on Sunday at the Kasari Masari burial ground in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, said reports. The last rites took place in the midst of tight police security. To recall, the Ahmed brothers were shot dead in police custody by three assailants on Saturday night while they were reportedly going for a medical checkup.

Why does this story matter?

Atiq and Ashraf were murdered near a Prayagraj medical college days after the former's son Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam Maksudan were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force near Jhansi on Thursday.

Notably, Atiq, Ashraf, and Asad, among others, were accused in the high-profile murder case of Umesh Pal, who was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Visuals of Ahmed brothers being buried in police presence

Atiq's body had 8 bullets, reveals autopsy report

ANI reported that prior to the last rites, the bodies of Atiq and Ashraf were handed over to their family members on Sunday evening after a post-mortem examination at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj. The autopsy report revealed that Atiq's body had eight bullet wounds, while Ashraf was hit by six bullets, as per multiple reports.

3 men posing as journalists killed Ahmed brothers

Meanwhile, the attackers, identified as Sunny Singh, Arun Maurya, and Lovelesh Tewari, were arrested immediately after the shooting on Saturday night. All three accused have a criminal history and hail from different places in Uttar Pradesh. Posing as reporters, they reportedly fired at Atiq and Ashraf from point-blank range when the duo was talking to the media near a medical college on Saturday night.

Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, the accused trio was also produced in a Prayagraj court on Sunday. They have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody, reported ANI. Following the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ahmed brothers' shooting late on Saturday.