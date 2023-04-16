India

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: UP CM Adityanath orders high-level probe

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 16, 2023, 10:37 am 3 min read

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level probe after Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reportedly called for a high-level meeting late on Saturday, immediately after jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also ordered a thorough probe into the incident. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead while being taken for a medical examination; they were lodged in a prison in Prayagraj.

Why does this story matter?

This major development came just a few days after Atiq's son Asad Ahmed and his close aide Ghulam Maksudan were killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) near Jhansi on Thursday.

To note, Atiq, Asad, and Ashraf, among others, were accused in the ongoing high-profile murder case of Umesh Pal, who was killed on February 24.

3-member judicial commission to be formed to probe matter

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter," news outlet Mint quoted government officials as saying. "Chief minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission (judicial inquiry commission) in the matter," added the officials.

How Akhilesh Yadav reacted to Atiq, Ashraf's deaths

Reacting to the murder of Ashraf and Atiq, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that crime has peaked in the state and the confidence of the "criminals" has surged significantly under the BJP rule. Questioning how both the accused were shot dead while under police security, Yadav also raised concerns about the safety of the general public of UP.

Crime has reached its peak in UP: Yadav

"Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be shot dead by firing openly amid the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public?" Yadav tweeted in Hindi. "Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public," he added.

Twitter post by Yadav

Details on Ashraf and Atiq's murder in Prayagraj

The shooting of Atiq and Ashraf was caught on camera as journalists followed the jailed Ahmed brothers, who were being escorted to a medical college by the police around 10pm Saturday for a medical checkup. In the videos and images from the incident, Atiq and Ashraf can be seen lying in a pool of blood on the ground after being shot from close range.

Police reveal identity of attackers

The three attackers, who were detained promptly, reportedly joined the journalists trying to obtain statements from Ashraf and Atiq, said Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma. In a press note, the police confirmed the identities of the detained attackers: Sunny, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya. Following the incident, CrPC Section 144 was imposed in all 75 UP districts, while internet services were suspended in Prayagraj.